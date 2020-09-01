Erick Morillo Dies: DJ Known For House Music Hit “I Like To Move It” Was 49

Erick Morillo, the producer and DJ known for the 1993 number “I Like To Move It” that was featured in Madagascar, was found dead Tuesday morning in his Miami Beach home. He was 49. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The musician, who was arrested in August and charged with sexual battery in December, was set to appear in court on Friday, Miami’s Local 10 reported.

Morillo was born in New York and began making music in the early 1990s as Reel 2 Real. In 1993, the musician collaborated with Trinidadian singer Mad Stuntman for his 1993 hit “I Like To Move It,” which helped Morillo leave his mark on the music scene. The iconic house song was first featured in Party Girl in 1995 and a number of titles before the early aughts.

The song resurged in 2005 when it was featured in DreamWorks’ Madagascar. In the animated film starring Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Wanda Sykes and David Schwimmer, animals groove and sing to the funky beats of Morillo’s song. It also was featured in Madagascar sequels and franchise spinoffs.

Other titles to feature Morillo’s house anthem were Dancing with the Stars, Rust and Bone, Playing House and 2018’s I’m a Celebrity … Extra Camp.