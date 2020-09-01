EQ Media Group Names Kevin Joseph & Simon Fleming New Heads Of U.S. And New Zealand Development

EXCLUSIVE: EQ Media Group has announced industry vets Kevin Joseph and Simon Fleming will head the company’s United States and New Zealand development, respectively.

“Kevin and Simon have impressive track records and we are lucky to have them in the company. Their skills and experience will help EQ Media continue the pattern of growth we are seeing in 2020,” said EQ Media CEO and executive producer Greg Quail.

In their new roles, Joseph and Fleming will manage and oversee the company’s development slates in the U.S. and New Zealand while contributing to the company’s overall global development slate.

The two new EQ Media Group heads have years’ worth of industry experience and titles under their belts.

Joseph joins EQ Media Group from Fulwell 73 Productions and Original Productions, where he served as a development executive. During his time at Fulwell, Joseph has helped launch titles fro CBS, Netflix, Disney+, Discovery and HBO Max. He has also worked under UTA and Thunder Road Productions.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the EQ Media Group team and build upon their impressive track record of telling unique and compelling stories across a wide range of genres and formats,” Joseph said.

Fleming comes to EQ Media with more than 25 years’ worth of television industry experience having brought a number of series for networks including BBC, ITV and CNBC. Fleming most recently served as series producer for Rhys Darby Big in Japan, My Kitchen Rules NZ, My Restaurant Rules and Kasey & Karena’s Kitchen Diplomacy.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the EQ Media Group here in New Zealand and to also be offering ideas to EQ’s global production stage,” Fleming said. “There is a wealth of television knowledge within the EQ Media team and I look forward to bringing some new and exciting content to the local NZ market.”

EQ Media Group, formerly Essential Media and Entertainment provides highly-rated show to markets worldwide. In EQ’s pipeline are documentaries, television dramas, feature films, factual series and lifestyle programming. The media company has offices across the globe in Sydney, Los Angeles, Dallas, Vancouver and Auckland.