Movie And Streaming Audience Analytics Corp EntTelligence Launches With Steve Buck as Partner

EntTelligence, a new corporation devoted to features and streaming audience analytics, has opened its doors today. Additionally, as of Oct. 1, motion picture industry vet Steve Buck will join as Partner and Chief Strategy Officer to the newly formed entity.

EntTelligence subsumes MovieQu and its technology, currently supporting Hollywood’s premiere trailer verification service, MovieMeasure, which will continue to serve in-theater marketing needs. EntTelligence will use the same technology that MovieMeasure uses to audit movie trailers, analytics which assist the overall industry with respect to the number of impressions and eyeballs are being exposed to feature marketing material. EntTelligence will deliver out-of-home (OOH) marketing analytics to the overall entertainment community, harnessing data science, machine learning, and a 30K-person field force armed with content listening technology to analyze and interpret OOH initiatives. EntTelligence will partner with motion picture groups, streaming services and all constituents of the entertainment content eco-system to generate efficiency measurement, marketing effectiveness insight, and attribution intelligence.

EntTelligence CEO Rakesh Nigam said today in a statement, “We are incredibly thrilled for our launch. As entertainment-based intelligence becomes ever more critical in a post-pandemic climate, our unique approach succinctly and effectively measures potential movie consumers. Moreover, we are equally excited to have Steve Buck, who has brought revolutionary currencies to market, join and lead our strategic initiatives.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with this remarkable group of innovators and technologists. Consumer targeting and impression analysis needs are rapidly changing, and with a diverse set of measurement approaches, EntTelligence is uniquely poised to assist content creators of all types” says Buck.

Buck, recently served as MarketCast’s SVP of Theatrical, and prior to that was key in building box office exhibition data service Rentrak up with Ron Giambra, and saw it sold and re-branded as Comscore. During Buck’s tenure at Rentrak, they absorbed box office data rival Entertainment Data Inc. At Comscore, he was involved in getting the B.O. data firm into the moviegoer exit polling business with the creation of PostTrak, a joint venture with Screen Engine. Buck was also pivotal in launching Comscore’s social media analytics tracker PreAct which gauges film titles’ online buzz. Buck cut his teeth in theatrical distribution working at Savoy Pictures and Gramercy.