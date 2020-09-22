Endemol Shine Australia Chiefs Mark & Carl Fennessy Exit After More Than A Decade

Endemol Shine Australia’s co-CEOs Mark and Carl Fennessy are leaving the company after more than 10 years following Banijay’s takeover.

The leading lights in Australian TV helped Elisabeth Murdoch establish Shine Australia in 2009 and oversaw its merger with Endemol in 2014. The former Fremantle executives have made hit shows including MasterChef and Married At First Sight.

Endemol Shine Australia’s chief content officer Peter Newman will step up to become CEO after an eight-year spell at the company. The British executive has been chief content officer since 2018.

In a statement, the Fennessy brothers said they would be taking a “much-needed break” before embarking on their “next adventure,” suggesting that they are not leaving the industry just yet.

Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti added: “The Fennessy brothers have long-served as commendable businessmen at the forefront of the country’s creative industry and we wish them all the best with where their artistic journey takes them next.”