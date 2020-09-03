Endeavor Content Sets Diversity & Inclusion Measures For Media Coverage

Endeavor Content is pledging to help increase representation in the area of media coverage. The Ari Emanuel-led company sent out a memo to employees Thursday outlining steps Endeavor plans to take “to ensure that media outreach for our projects and coverage of our content is inclusive of all communities and diverse voices.”

In addition, the company said it will sponsor a journalist from said media outlets for marquee film festivals and ensure that person has access to Endeavor’s content.

This initiative comes a few months after the company announced its partnership with Color of Change and Michael B. Jordan to address racial inequity in Hollywood by investing in Black stories and talent.

Here’s the full memo:

Endeavor Content is committed to being a part of the change needed in our global community and the industries we serve, requiring true commitment and consistent action over a long period of time. As a content studio of hundreds of film, television and audio projects around the world each year, we are making a commitment to ensure that media outreach for our projects and coverage of our content is inclusive of all communities and diverse voices. Additionally, increasing the variety and perspectives of our media coverage will help us reach new audiences for the offerings within Endeavor Content’s portfolio.

Note that any percentages are to be considered a minimum, with the objective that they can be more, and will increase over time. These guidelines were made after an analysis of the current media landscape and coverage of Endeavor Content projects.

For Endeavor Content financed projects: All Endeavor Content financed projects will make best efforts to ensure a minimum of 20% of media confirmed for coverage and/or have access to view content for review and feature consideration are outlets that specifically reach communities of color and diversity, and/or a reporter who identifies with a diverse group (BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, disabled, etc.).

For Endeavor Content projects where a third party communicates with media: All Endeavor Content projects that hire/use a public relations and/or media relations agency to handle media relations will include language in their contracts that holds the third party accountable for making best efforts to engage and secure a minimum of 20% of media from outlets that specifically reach communities of color and diversity, and/or a reporter who identifies with a diverse group (BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, disabled, etc.).

In order to hold them accountable, PR agencies will also be required to submit lists of media outreach, confirmed media interest and coverage to their day-to-day Endeavor Content contact ahead of a project’s release or premiere.

For Endeavor Content sales projects: The communications team at Endeavor will strongly encourage their clients and partners on sales projects, who grant their own media review and feature access, to make best efforts that a ≈ outreach will be to media outlets that specifically reach communities of color and diversity, and/or a reporter who identifies with a diverse group (BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, disabled, etc.).

Endeavor Content will sponsor a journalist to attend a high profile film festival from a media outlet that specifically reach communities of color and diversity, and/or a reporter who identifies with a diverse group (BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, disabled, etc.).

In addition to sponsoring their travel and accommodations at a festival, we will also make best efforts to ensure that they have access to view Endeavor Content films, interview Endeavor Content filmmakers and talent participating in the festival, and attend associated events.