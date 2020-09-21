Emmys 2020: Wins By Program & Network/Platform

HBO scored a leading 11 trophies at the virtual 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The premium cabler divided its wins among five shows — Succession, Watchmen, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Euphoria and I Know This Much Is True.

Runner-up Pop TV got all seven of its awards from the now-ended Schitt’s Creek. Succession and Watchmen took home four Emmys apiece, dominating but not sweeping their respective drama and limited series categories. No other program managed more than one.

Netflix was the only other network or platform to take home multiple statuettes during the ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. It got one win each from Ozark and Unorthodox. Apple TV won its first primetime Emmy, for The Morning Show, and FX and VH1 also picked up hardware for Mrs. America and RuPaul’s Drag Race, respectively.

Here are the lists of winners at the 72nd annual — and first virtual — Primetime Emmy Awards.