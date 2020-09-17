TV Talk Podcast: Final Emmy Predictions In Four Key Program Categories; Find Out What Shows Are CERTAIN To Win Sunday

It all comes down to this. The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards take place Sunday night in a way they never have before – virtually.

Past ceremonies have been deeply impacted by the 9/11 World Trade Center attack that forced two postponements and finally a stripped down Emmys hosted memorably by Ellen DeGeneres. And how about the year a SAG strike led to NO actors agreeing to present, and NO winners with the exception of one who even showed up. This year the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the show in ways no one could have predicted even six months ago.

But here we are, and the envelopes will finally be opened, the winners revealed, and the acceptance speeches will be coming from their homes (or wherever they happen to set up the “simple to assemble ” camera kits sent by the Television Academy).

So today in our final TV Talk podcast of this long and winding Emmy season, tv critic Dominic Patten and awards columnist Pete Hammond offer up their final predictions for Outstanding Drama Series, Comedy Series, Limited Series, and Television Movie.

Listen here:

And though predictions of just how this virtual Emmys will ultimately come off in terms of an awards show are difficult to make (even host Jimmy Kimmel and one of the Executive Producers Reginald Hudlin have told us in interviews this week they can’t predict that), the hosts of this podcast seem to be in lockstep on who wins in these marquee categories. So which shows make it unanimous? Click the link below and find out, but we start out with a scathing conversation on just how approximately 100 other Emmys are being distributed in a marathon this week of Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies that Patten kindly equates to “waterboarding.” Ouch.Happy Emmys everyone.

