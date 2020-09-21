HBO & ‘Watchmen’ Top Lists Of Overall Emmy Wins By Network & Program

HBO dominated the drama and limited series categories during the televised Primetime Emmy Awards, running away from trophy-rival Netflix after the two were tied following this week’s five nights of Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies. The premium cabler added 11 wins to the streamer’s two Sunday, giving HBO the 30-21 victory overall.

See the charts for wins by program and network/platform below; they are broken out by Primetime, Creative Arts and combined total.

Netflix came into Emmy Week with a record 160 nominations to HBO’s second-place 107. But the home of Succession and Watchmen had a 28% win ratio, more than doubling the streamer’s 13%. Pop TV finished a distant third with 10 combined wins, including nine for Schitt’s Creek. Only Watchmen had more this year, finishing with 11 statuettes.

Succession and Disney+’s The Mandalorian were next with seven wins apiece. The nascent streamer’s Star Wars spinoff show won all of its hardware at the Creative Arts Emmys. VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race and NBC’s Saturday Night Live were next with a half-dozen trophies apiece.

Here are the charts showing combined wins from Sunday, during the week and the juried awards announced in early September: