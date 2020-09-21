Apple TV+ Scores First Emmy As ‘The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup Wins For Supporting Actor In Drama Series

The Morning Show‘s Billy Crudup brought Apple TV+ it’s first Emmy win tonight, taking the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Crudup beat out a trio of Succession actors and a Morning Show costar, among others, to put Apple’s signature drama in a winner’s circle. Seeming a bit flustered – Succession’s Kieran Culkin topped more than a few expected-to-win predictions – Crudup thanked Apple for “a wonderful opportunity,” adding “I’m glad to have delivered something for you.”

Crudup, who scored a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination this year, competed in the category with his costar Mark Duplass, Succession’s Culkin, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen, Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito, The Handmaid’s Tale Bradley Whitford and Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright.

The winning actor also thanked his young son, his nephews and his godchildren: “Please save us. Sorry to ask, but thanks in advance.”