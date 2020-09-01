Emmy Awards: Juried Winners Include Genndy Tartakovsky, ‘Zoey’ Choreographer Mandy Moore, ‘HitRecord’

Juried award for the 72nd Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday, with honors in the categories of animation, choreography, interactive programming and motion design going to the likes of animator Genndy Tartakovsky for Primal, Mandy Moore for her choreography on NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and the team from Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s HitRecord.

The categories require all entrants to be screened by a panel of professionals in peer groups; unlike the typical Emmy categories, there are no nominees but instead a one-step evaluation and voting procedure.

The juried awards will be presented during the Creative Arts Awards ceremony on Thursday, September 17, which is streaming on Emmys.com. The Creative Arts will stream across five shows, consecutively September 14-17 online and September 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FXX. Nicole Byer will host.

Tartakovsky picked up his fourth Emmy, Moore her third and HitRecord its second for this year’s wins. Here’s the full list of juried winners:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Archer • Road Trip • FX Networks • FX Productions

Jill Dykxhoorn, Lead Background Artist

Cosmos: Possible Worlds • Vavilov • National Geographic • Possible Worlds LLC in association with Fox

Dan MacKenzie, Character Animator

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Spear and Fang • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky, Storyboard Artist

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Spear and Fang • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Art Director

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • A Cold Death • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Stephen DeStefano, Character Designer

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: All I Do Is Win, I’ve Got the Music in Me and Crazy • NBC • Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with Zihuatanejo Productions, The Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Polygram Entertainment

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

Create Together • YouTube • HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals

HITRECORD

Brian Graden Media

YouTube Originals

Sam Wasserman, Executive Producer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer

The Line • Oculus • ARVORE Immersive Experiences

ARVORE Immersive Experiences

Facebook’s Oculus

Ricardo Laganaro, Director

Ricardo Justus, Executive Producer

Edouard de Montmort, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates • Netflix • A Concordia Studio Production

Leanne Dare, Creative Director

Eben McCue, Animator

Sebastian Hoppe-Fuentes, Animator

David Navas, Animator