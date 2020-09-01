Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Remarkable Docu ‘Dear Mr. Brody’ Hopes For New Cinematic Life Past Cancellation Of Telluride Film Festival World Premiere

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Emmy Awards: Juried Winners Include Genndy Tartakovsky, ‘Zoey’ Choreographer Mandy Moore, ‘HitRecord’

Emmys
Television Academy

Juried award for the 72nd Emmy Awards were revealed Tuesday, with honors in the categories of animation, choreography, interactive programming and motion design going to the likes of animator Genndy Tartakovsky for Primal, Mandy Moore for her choreography on NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and the team from Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s HitRecord.

The categories require all entrants to be screened by a panel of professionals in peer groups; unlike the typical Emmy categories, there are no nominees but instead a one-step evaluation and voting procedure.

The juried awards will be presented during the Creative Arts Awards ceremony on Thursday, September 17, which is streaming on Emmys.com. The Creative Arts will stream across five shows, consecutively September 14-17 online and September 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on FXX. Nicole Byer will host.

Tartakovsky picked up his fourth Emmy, Moore her third and HitRecord its second for this year’s wins. Here’s the full list of juried winners:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Archer • Road Trip • FX Networks • FX Productions
Jill Dykxhoorn, Lead Background Artist

Cosmos: Possible Worlds • Vavilov • National Geographic • Possible Worlds LLC in association with Fox
Dan MacKenzie, Character Animator

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Spear and Fang • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Genndy Tartakovsky, Storyboard Artist

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Spear and Fang • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Scott Wills, Art Director

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • A Cold Death • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Stephen DeStefano, Character Designer

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: All I Do Is Win, I’ve Got the Music in Me and Crazy • NBC • Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with Zihuatanejo Productions, The Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Polygram Entertainment
Mandy Moore, Choreographer

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

Create Together • YouTube • HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals
HITRECORD
Brian Graden Media
YouTube Originals
Sam Wasserman, Executive Producer
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer

The Line • Oculus • ARVORE Immersive Experiences
ARVORE Immersive Experiences
Facebook’s Oculus
Ricardo Laganaro, Director
Ricardo Justus, Executive Producer
Edouard de Montmort, Executive Producer

Outstanding Motion Design

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates • Netflix • A Concordia Studio Production
Leanne Dare, Creative Director
Eben McCue, Animator
Sebastian Hoppe-Fuentes, Animator
David Navas, Animator

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad