Creative Arts Emmys: ‘The Apollo’ Wins For Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards begins its weeklong run Monday with Night 1 of its five-night ceremony. The event, modified and virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is being streamed at the Television Academy’s website as well as on Deadline here beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Nailed It! host and Emmy nominee Nicole Byer is hosting all five nights in the Creative Arts cycle, which runs tonight-Thursday with the digital-only ceremonies (an Emmys first) and wrap up with a 90-minute ceremony live Saturday night on FXX.
The Creative Arts bonanza leads into Sunday’s 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live on ABC.
The first 16 of the 100 categories to be awarded this week will be in the Reality and Nonfiction genres. See the full list of noms below and stay tuned for updates as the winners are revealed.
Here are tonight’s categories and nominees, updating with winners. Refresh for latest.
WINNERS
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL
The Apollo
HBO • HBO Documentary Films, Impact Partners and The Apollo Theater Foundation present in association with Polygram Entertainment, 164 OWR, Chicago Media Project, Macro, Bert Marcus Productions, Justfilms I Ford Foundation, Another Chapter Productions, Motto Pictures, A White House Pictures Production
Lisa Cortés, Produced by
Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by
Cassidy Hartmann, Produced by
Roger Ross Williams, Produced by
Dan Cogan, Executive Producer
Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer
Julie Goldman, Executive Producer
OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
A&E • The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions
Leah Remini, Executive Producer/Host
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer
Ray Dotch, Executive Producer
Devon Graham Hammonds, Executive Producer
Chris Rowe, Co-Executive Producer
Mike Rinder, Co-Executive Producer
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch
VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Michael Deis, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
Apollo 11
CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Todd Douglas Miller, Editor
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Cheer • God Blessed Texas
Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor
David Nordst rom, Supervising Editor
Kate Hackett, Editor
Daniel McDonald, Editor
Mark Morgan, Editor
Sharon Weaver, Editor
Ted Woerner, Editor
OUTSTANDING NARRATOR
Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica
BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions and China Media Group CCTV9
David Attenborough, Narrator
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM
American Factory
Netflix • Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media
Steven Bognar, Directed by
Julia Reichert, Directed by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer • Closing The Net
Netflix • A RAW Production
Mark Lewis, Written by
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
Life Below Zero • The New World
National Geographic • BBC Studios
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Danny Day, Director of Photography
Dwayne Fowler, Director of Photography
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
The Cave
National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films
Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by
Ammar Suleiman, Cinematography by
Mohammed Eyad, Cinematography by
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
RuPaul’s Drag Race
VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Goloka Bolte, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, Casting by
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics
Discovery Channel • South Cove Productions
Laura Karpman, Composer
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
Apollo 11
CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, Neon
Eric Milano, Re-Recording Mixer
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
Apollo 11
CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, Neon
Eric Milano, Sound Design
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES
National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds
National Geographic • Ignition Creative
Erin Newsome, Executive Producer
Sarah Lavoie, Executive Producer
Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer
Meghan Gleason, Producer
Matt Wizan, Producer
Tatiana Villegas, Producer
NIGHT 1 CATEGORIES
OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Antiques Roadshow
PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation
Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer
Sam Farrell, Senior Producer
Sarah K. Elliott, Producer
Love Is Blind
Netflix • Kinetic Content
Chris Coelen, Executive Producer
Sam Dean, Executive Producer
Ally Simpson, Executive Producer
Eric Detwiler, Executive Producer
Brian Smith, Executive Producer
Stefanie Cohen Williams, Co-Executive Producer
Brent Gauches, Co-Executive Producer
Jeff Keirns, Co-Executive Producer
Queer Eye
Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
David Collins, Executive Producer
Michael Williams, Executive Producer
Rob Eric, Executive Producer
Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer
Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
David George, Executive Producer
David Eilenberg, Executive Producer
Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer
Mark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer
Shark Tank
ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Clay Newbill, Executive Producer
Yun Lingner, Executive Producer
Max Swedlow, Executive Producer
Phil Gurin, Executive Producer
Mark Cuban, Executive Producer
Lori Greiner, Executive Producer
Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer
Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer
Daymond John, Executive Producer
Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer
Brandon Wallace, Co-Executive Producer
Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer
Sami Aziz, Supervising Producer
Heather Dreiling, Senior Producer
A Very Brady Renovation
HGTV • Lando Entertainment
Brian Lando, Executive Producer
Francesco Giuseppe Pace, Executive Producer
Bob Kirsh, Executive Producer
Dean Ollins, Executive Producer
Kelsey McCallister, Co-Executive Producer
Christina Hilbig, Supervising Producer
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
Cheer • Daytona
Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Greg Whiteley, Directed by
LEGO Masters • Mega City Block
Fox • Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, Plan B
Rich Kim, Directed by
Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really
Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
Hisham Abed, Directed by
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch
VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Nick Murray, Directed by
Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard
Bravo • Magical Elves
Ariel Boles, Director
