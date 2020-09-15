Creative Arts Emmys: ‘The Apollo’ Wins For Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards begins its weeklong run Monday with Night 1 of its five-night ceremony. The event, modified and virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is being streamed at the Television Academy’s website as well as on Deadline here beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Nailed It! host and Emmy nominee Nicole Byer is hosting all five nights in the Creative Arts cycle, which runs tonight-Thursday with the digital-only ceremonies (an Emmys first) and wrap up with a 90-minute ceremony live Saturday night on FXX.

The Creative Arts bonanza leads into Sunday’s 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live on ABC.

The first 16 of the 100 categories to be awarded this week will be in the Reality and Nonfiction genres. See the full list of noms below and stay tuned for updates as the winners are revealed.

Here are tonight’s categories and nominees, updating with winners. Refresh for latest.

WINNERS

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

The Apollo

HBO • HBO Documentary Films, Impact Partners and The Apollo Theater Foundation present in association with Polygram Entertainment, 164 OWR, Chicago Media Project, Macro, Bert Marcus Productions, Justfilms I Ford Foundation, Another Chapter Productions, Motto Pictures, A White House Pictures Production

Lisa Cortés, Produced by

Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by

Cassidy Hartmann, Produced by

Roger Ross Williams, Produced by

Dan Cogan, Executive Producer

Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer

Julie Goldman, Executive Producer

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath

A&E • The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions

Leah Remini, Executive Producer/Host

Eli Holzman, Executive Producer

Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer

Ray Dotch, Executive Producer

Devon Graham Hammonds, Executive Producer

Chris Rowe, Co-Executive Producer

Mike Rinder, Co-Executive Producer

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch

VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Michael Deis, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Apollo 11

CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON

Todd Douglas Miller, Editor

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer • God Blessed Texas

Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor

David Nordst rom, Supervising Editor

Kate Hackett, Editor

Daniel McDonald, Editor

Mark Morgan, Editor

Sharon Weaver, Editor

Ted Woerner, Editor

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica

BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions and China Media Group CCTV9

David Attenborough, Narrator

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

American Factory

Netflix • Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media

Steven Bognar, Directed by

Julia Reichert, Directed by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer • Closing The Net

Netflix • A RAW Production

Mark Lewis, Written by

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Life Below Zero • The New World

National Geographic • BBC Studios

Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography

Danny Day, Director of Photography

Dwayne Fowler, Director of Photography



OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

The Cave

National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films

Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by

Ammar Suleiman, Cinematography by

Mohammed Eyad, Cinematography by

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Goloka Bolte, Casting by

Ethan Petersen, Casting by

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics

Discovery Channel • South Cove Productions

Laura Karpman, Composer

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

Apollo 11

CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, Neon

Eric Milano, Re-Recording Mixer

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

Apollo 11

CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, Neon

Eric Milano, Sound Design

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds

National Geographic • Ignition Creative

Erin Newsome, Executive Producer

Sarah Lavoie, Executive Producer

Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer

Meghan Gleason, Producer

Matt Wizan, Producer

Tatiana Villegas, Producer

NIGHT 1 CATEGORIES

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Antiques Roadshow

PBS • WGBH Educational Foundation

Marsha Bemko, Executive Producer

Sam Farrell, Senior Producer

Sarah K. Elliott, Producer

Love Is Blind

Netflix • Kinetic Content

Chris Coelen, Executive Producer

Sam Dean, Executive Producer

Ally Simpson, Executive Producer

Eric Detwiler, Executive Producer

Brian Smith, Executive Producer

Stefanie Cohen Williams, Co-Executive Producer

Brent Gauches, Co-Executive Producer

Jeff Keirns, Co-Executive Producer

Queer Eye

Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

David Collins, Executive Producer

Michael Williams, Executive Producer

Rob Eric, Executive Producer

Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer

Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer

Adam Sher, Executive Producer

David George, Executive Producer

David Eilenberg, Executive Producer

Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer

Mark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer

Shark Tank

ABC • MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television

Mark Burnett, Executive Producer

Clay Newbill, Executive Producer

Yun Lingner, Executive Producer

Max Swedlow, Executive Producer

Phil Gurin, Executive Producer

Mark Cuban, Executive Producer

Lori Greiner, Executive Producer

Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer

Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer

Daymond John, Executive Producer

Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer

Brandon Wallace, Co-Executive Producer

Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer

Sami Aziz, Supervising Producer

Heather Dreiling, Senior Producer

A Very Brady Renovation

HGTV • Lando Entertainment

Brian Lando, Executive Producer

Francesco Giuseppe Pace, Executive Producer

Bob Kirsh, Executive Producer

Dean Ollins, Executive Producer

Kelsey McCallister, Co-Executive Producer

Christina Hilbig, Supervising Producer

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer • Daytona

Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar

Greg Whiteley, Directed by

LEGO Masters • Mega City Block

Fox • Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, Plan B

Rich Kim, Directed by

Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really

Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC

Hisham Abed, Directed by

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch

VH1 • World of Wonder Productions

Nick Murray, Directed by

Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard

Bravo • Magical Elves

Ariel Boles, Director