‘Normal People’ Producer Element Pictures Beefs Up TV Team With Hire Of Pulse Films’ Lucas Ochoa & Silverprint’s Michael Dawson

Element Pictures, the production company behind Hulu and BBC drama Normal People, is ramping up its television activities with the hire of two executives.

It has hired former Pulse Films exec Lucas Ochoa, who was Chief Creative Officer of its scripted division and Silverprint Pictures’ Michael Dawson. They will be based in London and will develop new projects as well as work across the existing slate. They both report to co-founder Ed Guiney.

It comes as the company, best known for its film work on The Favourite, Lobster and Room, is gearing up on its latest Sally Rooney adaptation, Conversations with Friends.

Dawson, who exec produced ITV dramas Vera and Dark Heart, will also oversee Element’s Belfast office with a particular focus on growing the company’s profile and projects in Northern Ireland.

Ochoa most recently exec produced British crime drama Gangs of London for Sky Atlantic and AMC.

Guiney said, “Both Lucas and Michael are terrific producers with incredible taste and experience and we feel very lucky indeed to be welcoming them to join the amazing team at Element. We look forward to building on our track record, working with the best film-makers, writers and creators as we continue to grow our capacity in television drama.”

Ochoa said, “I am delighted to be joining Element at such an exciting time in the company’s journey. I’ve long admired their incredible track record in film and television and am very much looking forward to being part of the company’s future.”

Michael Dawson added: “Joining Ed and Andrew at Element is an undeniable opportunity to be part of an innovative and world class creative team as they expand their TV output. I am also very excited to be growing their footprint in Northern Ireland. I cannot wait to get started.”