Eddie Murphy Scores First Primetime Emmy Win In Guest Actor Comedy Series Category For Hosting ‘SNL’

Following five nominations throughout his career, Eddie Murphy finally hooked his first Primetime Emmy win for hosting Saturday Night Live in the Guest Actor Comedy Series category.

Murphy’s appearance last December repped his first time on SNL in 35 years; the NBC latenight sketch series having launched him when he was a young stand-up into the blockbuster star of The Nutty Professor and Beverly Hills Cop and Oscar nominated supporting actor of Dreamgirls.

Murphy won tonight in a very competitive category against Brad Pitt and Adam Driver who were also up for hosting duties on SNL, Fred Willard in Modern Family (in a posthumous nomination), Dev Patel in Amazon’s Modern Love and Luke Kirby as Lenny Bruce on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Murphy wasn’t available virtually to accept his first Emmy tonight on the Creative Emmys FXX telecast.

In Murphy’s return to SNL he reprised a number of his famed SNL characters such as Gumby, Buckwheat, Mr. Robinson, and more.

Murphy was previously nominated for Emmys for SNL in 1983 (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy, Variety, or Music series), 1984 (Writing in a Variety or Music Program, Outstanding Individual performance in a Variety or Music Program), and in 1999 for The PJs (Outstanding Animated Programming, Hour or Less).