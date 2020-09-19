Click to Skip Ad
Strong Earthquake Jolts Los Angeles Friday Night

The Los Angeles area was shaken by an earthquake late Friday night. The tremor struck at 11:38 PM and lasted about 20-30 seconds. Its epicenter was in Rosemead,.East Los Angeles, less than a mile from South El Monte, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was felt through out Los Angeles and as far as Palm Springs.

Celebrities in Los Angeles took to Twitter to react to the earthquake.

 

