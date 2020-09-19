Strong Earthquake Jolts Los Angeles Friday Night

The Los Angeles area was shaken by an earthquake late Friday night. The tremor struck at 11:38 PM and lasted about 20-30 seconds. Its epicenter was in Rosemead,.East Los Angeles, less than a mile from South El Monte, with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was felt through out Los Angeles and as far as Palm Springs.

⚠️ #Earthquake ⚠️ Felt Widely in #LosAngeles. Prepare Now For Aftershocks. If Inside When Shaking Starts: DROP, COVER, HOLD ON! Protect Your Head + Neck While Taking Cover Under Sturdy Furniture or Near a Sturdy Interior Wall, Away From Windows and Doorways Until Shaking Stops. — LAFD (@LAFD) September 19, 2020

Celebrities in Los Angeles took to Twitter to react to the earthquake.

First thing I did after the earthquake is call my Gramma to check in. I asked: “Gram, you okay?” She starts laughing and says: “That was a good one! A nice little jolt.” She was born in South LA in 1932. That earthquake didn’t even solicit a full shrug from this lady. #angeleno — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 19, 2020

Earthquake. Of course. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 19, 2020

What step in earthquake preparedness is “screaming and peeing a little” ‘cuz I just crushed that. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 19, 2020

Me when the Earthquake happened pic.twitter.com/mLrX9hug5x — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) September 19, 2020

Dope. I just think the earth is very cool. https://t.co/QX2uY0otem — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 19, 2020