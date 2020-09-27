Dwayne Johnson Drops People’s Elbow On Trump, Endorsing Joe Biden For President & Kamala Harris For Veep: Watch

Click to Skip Ad
Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett Set By Netflix For Joseph Kosinski-Directed 'Spiderhead'

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Brian Bowen Smith


Watch here as Dwayne Johnson throws his endorsement for president to Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential partner Kamala Harris. Johnson not only spurns President Donald Trump with the endorsement, he does a whole interview with the Dems on his social media outlets. It’s the first time Johnson has endorsed a political candidate, citing compassion and soul as attributes for Biden, and noted that Harris is a “certified badass,” for her record as a prosecutor before she was voted to the U.S. Senate.

As for Trump-Pence, here’s what they get from Hollywood’s biggest movie star:

 

