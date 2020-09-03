Dwayne Johnson Says He & His Family Have Coronavirus But Are Recovering

Dwayne Johnson took to social media today to reveal that he, his wife and two young daughters have tested positive for coronavirus, but “we are on the other side, we are no longer contagious,” he said.

“I wanted to give you guys a little health update on some of the things that I have been going through on my end for the past 2 1/2 to 3 weeks now,” the Fast & Furious and Jumanji franchise star said in an Instagram video (see it below). “So the update is this: My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls, and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19. I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family and for me personally, as well.”

As of 6:40 p.m PT, the 11-minute-plus video post had more than 1.5 million views in about three hours.

“My No. 1 priority is to always protect my family, protect my children, my loved ones,” the former WWE star said. “And I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good — we are on the other end of it, we are on the other side, we are no longer contagious, and we are, thank God, we are healthy. And we got through COVID-19 stronger and healthier.”

The action star added that he, his wife and daughers Jazy, 4, and Tia, 2, isolated as a family. He said the girls “had a little sore throat the first couple days” but that he and his wife Lauren Hassian “had a tougher go.”

He also said they acquired the disease from “very close family friends who we love and trust, who we still love and trust.”

Here is the video: