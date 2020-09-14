‘The Dr. Oz Show’ Renewed For Seasons 13 & 14 Ahead Of Today’s Fall Premiere

Dr. Oz is returning for a new season today — and he’ll be back for at least two more. Fox Station Group has renewed The Dr. Oz Show for Season 13 and 14, which will take the Daytime Emmy-winning talker into 2023.

Dr. Oz has been on the front lines during the COVID-19 outbreak, producing 55 original shows during the height of the pandemic reaching 22 million viewers in Live+7, per Nielsen.

“I’m honored to have our long-term partners continue to support our mission to keep America healthy while providing context and analysis of complicated information in this unprecedented time,” Dr. Mehmet Oz said of the pickup.

Added Frank Cicha, EVP Programming at Fox Television Stations: “The lengths to which Mehmet Oz goes above and beyond for local stations is unmatched in the industry, so we’re glad to be extending the show. And he still takes Aetna, right?”

Cleared in 99% of the country, Season 12 of Dr. Oz premieres today on Fox stations including WNYW New York, KTTV/KCOP Los Angeles and WTTG Washington, D.C.

The show is produced by Zoco Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. Amy Chiaro is the executive producer, with Stacy Rader and Laurie Rich serving as co-EPs.