Doug Liman To Helm ‘Lockdown’, Steven Knight-Scripted Pandemic-Themed Heist Pic Starring Anne Hathaway

EXCLUSIVE: While Doug Liman plots directing a blockbuster-size movie in outer space with Tom Cruise, his next mission will be on a lot more modest budget in London. Liman is set next to direct Lockdown, and Anne Hathaway is in final talks to star. Steven Knight wrote the script, and P.J. van Sandwijk is producing with Alison Winter. Van Sandwijk also is producing with Liman the movie they’ll shoot in space with Cruise.

Sources describe the under-$10 million-budget film as a heist movie/romantic comedy set against the backdrop of the pandemic lockdown. Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios is fully funding, and CAA Media Finance arranged the financing.

The film will begin shooting by the end of September. There are several key roles, and I’d heard that Cillian Murphy might play one, but that now is looking dodgy. With Liman, Hathaway and Knight, that’s already a pretty strong package at that budget range for a movie that came together quickly and will shoot so soon.