‘Final Destination’ Creator Jeffrey Reddick’s ‘Don’t Look Back’ Gets U.S. Deal For October Release

EXCLUSIVE: Kamikaze Dogfight and Gravitas Ventures have co-acquired U.S. rights to Don’t Look Back, written and directed by Final Destination creator Jeffrey Reddick. The pic, which serves as Reddick’s directorial debut, will now bow October 16 in theaters and on demand.

Kourtney Bell stars as Caitlin Kramer, a woman overcoming a tragic past who is among several people who see a man being fatally assaulted. When the witnesses start dying mysteriously, she must unearth if they’re being targeted by a killer or something far more insidious. Bryan Batt, Will Stout, Skyler Hart, Jeremy Holm, Jaqueline Fleming, Amanda Grace Benitez, Damon Lipari, Han Soto, Dean J. West and Stephen Twardokus also star.

“As he did with Final Destination, Jeffrey has created a terrifying framework for his characters to meet a gruesome end, and in doing so issues a timely warning against standing idly by while others suffer,” said Tony Piantedosi, VP Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures, who negotiated the rights deal with 79th & Broadway Entertainment’s Andrew van den Houten.

Van den Houten, Andy Steinman, Roman Dent and Ashleigh Snead are producers of the genre pic, which will also be released in Canada via Unobstructed View. Octane Entertainment is selling the film internationally at the Toronto Film Festival.

“I’ve had the privilege of watching Jeffrey craft this masterpiece from the inside out,” Kamikaze Dogfight partner Soto said. “Don’t Look Back is a testament to Jeffrey’s evolution as a creative mastermind. Under his cognizance of apathy and our lack of empathy as a species comes questions of anguish, remorse and behaving in a virtuous manner. This movie will affect you whether you want it to or not. Don’t Look Back is a movie made for everyone.”