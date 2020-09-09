Donnie Yen, Alec Baldwin & Frank Grillo To Star In Action-Thriller ‘The Father’; AGC & CAA Launch Sales

AGC International is launching international sales during Toronto on action-thriller The Father, which will star Donnie Yen (Mulan) in the lead role alongside Alec Baldwin (Mission Impossible: Fallout) and Frank Grillo (Captain America: Civil War).

Described as an ode to the revered action movies of the ‘80s, The Father is set against the Irish-American gangland of South Boston and charts the struggle of middle-class Hong Kong immigrant John Chung (Yen) making the best of his family’s new American life while working as a modest fish broker in the city’s infamous docklands. When his wayward teenage boys stumble upon four kilos of heroin, they’re hunted by a local crime ring and a group of corrupt cops.

Arthur Sarkissian (Rush Hour), Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road (John Wick), John Schramm and Yen will produce from a script by P.G. Cuschieri to be directed by Tommy Wirkola (Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters).

Principal photography is due to get underway early in 2021. CAA Media Finance is handling U.S. distribution rights.

CAA represents Yen, Baldwin, Grillo and Wirkola and negotiated the deal with AGC’s VP of Legal & Business Affairs Anant Tamirisa and Thunder Road’s EVP of Business Affairs Jonathan Fuhrman. Yen is managed by David Unger at Artist International Group.