Twitter Labels Joe Biden Video Shared By Donald Trump As “Manipulated Media”

slapped a “manipulated media” label on another video shared by Donald Trump, the latest instance of the platform warning of misleading or false information being spread by the president.

The video that Trump shared, twice, featured Joe Biden in Florida on Tuesday. During the event, Biden started by playing, from his iPhone, “Despacito” by Fonsi. But in the altered video that Trump shared, Biden played “F— tha Police” by N.W.A.

“China is drooling. They can’t believe this!” Trump wrote.

Twitter’s manipulated media link takes users to the undoctored video, with a note, “According to journalists, a video of the moment that was shared online has been doctored to change the audio.”

Twitter announced a policy in August to flag doctored videos. One video that got tagged as “manipulated” was blasted out by the Trump campaign. It featured a wildly out-of-context quote in which Biden appears to say that “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America!” But Biden was actually paraphrasing attacks coming from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Biden said, “And since they have no agenda or vision for a second term Trump and Pence are running on this: ‘You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.’ And what’s their proof? The violence you’re seeing in Donald Trump’s America.”