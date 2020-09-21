Donald Trump Claims Without Evidence That Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Dying Wish Was Actually A ‘Deal’ Cooked Up By Democrats

Donald Trump, offering no evidence, said that he thinks that Democrats wrote Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish that the next president choose her successor.

Appearing again on Fox & Friends on Monday, co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked Trump about the statement, characterizing it as a dying wish that she “allegedly” made to her granddaughter.

“How do you think this all plays out?” she asked.

Trump said, “I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi. I may be more inclined to the second. That came out of the wind. It sounds so beautiful. That sounds like a Schumer deal or maybe Pelosi or Shifty Schiff.”

Shortly after her death on Friday, NPR reported that Ginsburg dictated a message to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.” was a longtime friend of Ginsburg’s. The NPR story was reported by Nina Totenberg, a longtime friend of Ginsburg’s and the family.

After his answer, Trump said, “The bottom line is we won the election. We have an obligation to do what is right and act as quickly as possible. We should act quickly, because we are going to have election things involved here because of the fake ballots that they are going to be sending out.”

Trump said that he planned to announce his nominee on Friday or Saturday. “I think it should be voted on and done before the election,” he said.