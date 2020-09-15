Donald Trump Says He’ll Be Doing ‘Fox & Friends’ Every Week Until Election, But Steve Doocy Says They Haven’t Committed

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Kenosha, WI.

Donald Trump gave a 47-minute interview to Fox & Friends on Tuesday, and declared that he’ll be doing the show on a weekly basis.

“We’ve agreed to do it probably mostly on Monday, we’re going to do it mostly on Monday, and if we have to Tuesday,” Trump told the show’s hosts at the start of the segment.

“I haven’t heard that. Well, that’s an exclusive right there,” said host Steve Doocy.

Trump repeated his statement at the end of the interview, but Doocy said, “You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that. We are going to take it on a case by case basis. And Joe Biden is welcome to join us for 47 minutes like we just did with the president.”

Fox & Friends is one of Trump’s favorites, and he was featured in a regular segment on the show from 2011 to 2015, when he began his presidential campaign. The segment, called Monday Mornings with Trump, launched just as Trump was pondering a bid for the 2012 presidential nomination. He eventually decided not to run, but garnered extensive publicity for his “birther” campaign that attempted to foster the debunked notion that Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

Trump will appear at an ABC News town hall event on Tuesday night.