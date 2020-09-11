Trump Campaign Boots New York Times Reporter Out Of Rally; Noted Crowd Mostly Maskless

UPDATED: A New York Times reporter said she was kicked out of Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Michigan, after posting on social media about the crowds and the lack of masks among the thousands of attendees.

Kathy Gray wrote on social media that the Trump campaign “tracked me down from the picks I tweeted and escorted me out.”

Trump rally in freeland attracts thousands . Maybe 10% have masks. — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

Crammed in crowd in the rain for trump rally in michigan. Not many masks pic.twitter.com/5DZ6JBVNK8 — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

Air force one just landed — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

And so it begins pic.twitter.com/fuLY4oasjP — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

I’ve just been kicked out of the trump rally. — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

First for me: Trump campaign tracked me down from pics i tweeted and escorted me out. — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) September 10, 2020

According to a source with the Trump campaign, Gray was not credentialed as press but was present as a general admission attendee. Staff informed her that if she wanted to stay as press, she had to apply for credentials. Gray could have stayed as a guest of the event if she didn’t act as press, but was asked to leave when she chose to continue in general admission, according to the source.

Gray, a correspondent for the times and former political reporter for the Detroit Free Press, did not immediately return a request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for the Times.

Trump has long railed against the “fake news’ media as the “enemy of the people,” but this is not the first time journalist have been booted out of a Trump event or the Trump White House. Back in 2016, the Trump campaign banned reporters from The Washington Post, Politico, BuzzFeed and The Huffington Post at various points from campaign events and press conferences.

Since he became president, Trump’s team have tried to revoke or suspend the credentials of CNN’s Jim Acosta and Playboy’s Brian Karem, but federal judges have ordered that their access be restored.

With thousands in attendance, the slightly scaled down traditional Trump event comes a day after Joe Biden held his own masked and social distanced event in the Great Lakes State. Holding a slight but steady lead in the polls statewide and nationally, the former vice president spoke in Warren, Michigan on Wednesday and conducted a backyard sit down with labor and community leaders.

And, then there’s this from tonight’s potential superspreader rally and others:

“Fortunate Son” plays as Trump de-planes, an entry for the “nobody listened to the lyrics” hall of fame. pic.twitter.com/fJBPI7CxGQ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 10, 2020

There have been almost 6.4 million case of coronavirus in the USA, with nearly 192,000 deaths – so far.