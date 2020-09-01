Donald Trump Continues To Claim Conspiracy Theory Of A “Plane Loaded With Thugs”

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One for a trip to Kenosha, WI.

Donald Trump again claimed that a plane loaded with threatening looters, anarchists and rioters, but the details provided only murky details and no evidence to back up the claim.

The conspiracy theory appeared to bear similarities to one advanced on social media in June, according to NBC News.

Trump told a reporter on Tuesday, “A person that was on a plane said that there were about six people like that person, more or less, and what happened is the entire plane filled up with the looters, the anarchists, the rioters, people that obviously were looking for trouble. And the person felt very uncomfortable on the plane.”

“This was a first hand account of a plane going from Washington to wherever, and I will see if I can get that information for you,” he added.

In an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday, Trump spoke of a plane “almost completely loaded with thugs” and suggested that the plane was headed to disrupt the Republican National Convention, which was held in Washington and Charlotte last week.

“I’ll tell you sometime, but it’s under investigation right now,” Trump told Ingraham. “But they came from a certain city and this person was coming to the Republican National Convention. And there were like seven people in the plane like this person, and then a lot of people were in the plane to do big damage.”

Trump told reporters on Tuesday that the details were told to him by someone who was on the flight, but he did not identify the individual. He said that it was someone reporters would know and that he would ask if that person would “see whether or not I can get that person to speak to you.”

NBC News reported that a Facebook post in June claimed that “at least a dozen males got off the plane in Boise from Seattle, dressed head to toe in black.” The Payette County sheriff’s office released a statement deeming the post “false information.’

“The information in this social media post is not accurate,” the office said.