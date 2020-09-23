Donald Trump Won’t Commit To Peaceful Transition After Election: “We’re Going To Have To See What Happens”

Donald Trump would not commit to a peaceful transition of power after the election, again blaming the use of mail-in ballots in the upcoming election.

At a press conference, Playboy correspondent Brian Karem asked Trump whether he would commit to a peaceful transition, no matter which way the election goes.

“We’re going to have to see what happens. You know that. I have been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster,”

Then Karen followed up. “I understand that. But people are rioting. Do you commit to making sure that there will be a peaceful transition of power?”

“Get rid of the ballots and you will have a very peaceful…there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation. The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know if better than anybody else.”

Trump has claimed that mail-in voting is susceptible to massive fraud. But instances of fraud tied to mail-in voting is rare, according to election law experts. Trump’s attacks on the balloting have led to concerns that he is undermining the trust in the election process and will contest the results if he loses. Even though he won the 2016 election, he still falsely claimed that there was massive fraud in California, which Hillary Clinton won handily.

Later, Trump was asked by Daily Mail senior U.S. political reporter Nikki Schwab what he thought of a get-out-the vote video done by Harry and Meghan. Some people interpreted the video as being pro-Joe Biden.

“I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump said. “But I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s going to need it.”