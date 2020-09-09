UK Producers Dominic Buchanan & Bennett McGhee Launch Film & TV Firm Home Team

UK producers Dominic Buchanan (The End of The F***ing World) and Bennett McGhee (Mogul Mowgli) are launching film and TV firm Home Team with a focus on development and production of high-end features and TV series.

The company is aiming to identify and develop under-represented creatives and new voices – primarily, but not restricted to, filmmakers of color and women filmmakers of all ethnicities, through interactive as well as traditional film and TV platforms.

Projects on the development slate include a collaboration with BBC Films on Shola Amoo’s follow-up to feature The Last Tree; a new BFI-backed film project directed by Destiny Ekaragha (The End of the F***ing World) and Danielle Ward (In the Long Run); Nadia Latif and Omar El-Khairy’s (White Girl) feature debut, which is the upcoming horror film Welcome, currently being developed with Film4 and the BFI; Rohan Blair-Mangat’s (Centrepiece) docu-series The Boombox Project, adapted from Lyle Owerko’s book of the same name; and a new television series directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education), which she is co-writing alongside Briony Redman (Angry Quiz Guy) and will be co-produced with Douglas Cox (Host).

Investment for Home Team comes from the Calculus Creative Content EIS Fund, which was launched in June 2019 in association with the British Film Institute.

McGhee commented: “I’m blessed to be partnering with Dominic and starting this new venture together, and thankful for the incredible support from the team at Calculus, Stargrove and the wider industry. We’d sown the seeds of these plans for a while and it’s incredibly exciting to now see them come to fruition, and champion projects from talent we believe in.”

Co-founding partner Buchanan added: “Home Team will be a genuine home for talent, we’re continuously driven to realise our wildest ambitions, and want to move the needle with everything we do. Fortunately, Bennett and I are now truly empowered to do so!”

Prior to Home Team, Buchanan had a first look deal with production house Eleven. He was previously VP of Production & Development at Bold Films, where on behalf of Bold he co-produced the film Colette (2018), starring Kiera Knightly. He is currently an executive producer on the BAFTA-winning Channel 4 and Netflix co-production, The End of The F***ing World.

McGhee set up Silvertown Films in 2015, with the company receiving a British Film Institute Vision Award in its first year. The company’s most recent feature was Berlin title Mogul Mowgli, directed by Bassam Tariq and starring Riz Ahmed. Prior to Silvertown Films, he was an executive at Wildgaze Films, where he worked on Lone Scherfig’s multi-Oscar nominated An Education, Dustin Hoffman’s directorial debut Quartet and as associate producer on Oscar-winner Brooklyn.