‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date For Debbie Allen-Directed Holiday Musical With Christine Baranski

Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen, Christine Baranski
Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen, Christine Baranski Netflix/ Mega Agency

Netflix has set the premiere date for its Dolly Parton holiday special Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square. The streaming giant announced Tuesday that the holiday title, starring Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and Jeanine Mason, will premiere on Nov. 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square, directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, follows a rich woman named Regina (Baranski) who seeks to sell her father’s land to a mall developer. However after an encounter with a guardian angel (Parton), Regina undergoes a Grinch-like change of heart and rekindles connections with the locals of her hometown.

The Netflix special is also set to feature 14 original songs by Dolly Parton.

Rounding out the Dolly Parton’s Christmas on The Square cast are Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson and Selah Kimbro Jones.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix. Executive Producers include Sam Haskell, writer Maria Schlatter, Debbie Allen, and Dolly Parton.

