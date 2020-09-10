Dog The Bounty Hunter Sets New Show ‘Dog Unleashed’; Will Air On New Streaming Service Led By Former WME Exec Ivo Fischer

EXCLUSIVE: Duane Chapman aka “Dog The Bounty Hunter” looks to be back on the hunt as we are hearing he’s found a new show to share with the world on a new interactive streaming platform.

The new unscripted series, Dog Unleashed, will exclusively stream on Unleashed!, a new service that will allow fans of crime and justice entertainment, cutting-edge docudramas and reality TV viewers a 24-hour-a-day platform to stream their favorite shows and new exclusive content. The network will be led by chief business development officer Ivo Fischer, formerly of WME.

The show provides everyday Americans with their own bounty hunter, with victims reaching out to Dog for help. In his new series, Dog steps away from hunting bail bond skips and commits his time to tracking down the worst of the worst criminal offenders America has to offer, from rapists to murderers to child molesters.

Unleashed! will provide viewers with a wide range of content from true crime, investigation, unscripted and documentaries, as well as live court programming, social commentary and the ability to network friends and online contacts into content.

The platform will officially launch January 1. Fans can sign up starting today at http://www.dogunleashed.com.

Here’s a promo for Dog Unleashed: