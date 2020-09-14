Doc Exploring U.S. COVID-19 Response In The Works From ‘Claude Lanzmann: Spectres Of The Shoah’ Director – Toronto

Adam Benzine, the British filmmaker whose 2015 doc short Claude Lanzmann: Spectres Of The Shoah was Oscar-nominated, is putting the finishing touches to The Curve, a feature documentary examining the decisions that led to American’s COVID-19 crisis.

Production co Jet Black Iris Productions is launching the film to the market at TIFF this week, with all territories available. Final post-production is now underway and the doc is anticipated to be ready for U.S. broadcast in October.

Combining original interviews with more than two dozen analysts, researchers, journalists and political figures and archive footage, the project says it will examine nine key failures made by the American government that contributed to the current pandemic situation.

Speakers include: Dr. Ali Khan, former director of the CDC’s Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response; Dr. Emily Landon, chief infectious-disease epidemiologist at University of Chicago Medicine; and Sonya Shah, investigative journalist and author of Pandemic.

Emmy-winning composer Joel Goodman has written an original score for the project.

“My hope is that The Curve will be for COVID-19 what Inside Job was for the housing market collapse,” said Benzine on the project. “With the U.S. death toll nearing 200,000, Americans are understandably furious. They are demanding to know how this could have happened. And using meticulous research, in-depth context, creatively treated archival and expert first-person testimony, we reveal just that.”