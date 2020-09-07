‘Doc Martin’: Long-Running British Drama Starring Martin Clunes To End With Tenth Season

Doc Martin, the grumpy British doctor played by Martin Clunes, is to hang up his stethoscope next year with the tenth and final season of the UK drama.

ITV has renewed the series, which airs on Acorn TV in the U.S. for a final run with production set to start in 2021.

The show follows Clunes’ Dr. Martin Ellingham, a GP with a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood, who lives in the idyllic hamlet of Portwenn in Cornwall

The cast also features Caroline Catz playing Doc Martin’s wife, Louisa Ellingham, Dame Eileen Atkins, who plays Doc Martin’s formidable Aunt Ruth, Ian McNeice’s local businsssman Bert Large, with Joe Absolom as his son Al. John Marquez is PC Joe Penhale, Jessica Ransom is the doctor’s receptionist Morwenna Newcross and Selina Cadell is pharmacist Mrs Tishell.

Created by Dominic Minghella, Doc Martin has been on air since 2004. It is produced by Buffalo Pictures and executive produced by Mark Crowdy.

Martin Clunes and his wife, producer Philippa Braithwaite, said, “We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin. When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have. The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time. However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill added, “I just want to thank Martin and Philippa and everyone involved in Doc Martin, because it’s a brilliant, beautifully made series that has delighted audiences for many years. I am pleased that we are making series 10, and sad this will be the last, but respect their decision to bring it to a close.”