Disney Reveals ‘Mulan’ Release Date For All Disney+ Subscribers After $30 Premier Access Run

Mulan will be released to all Disney+ subscribers at no extra charge on December 4, two months after it begins its run at $30 exclusively through the streaming service.

Instead of labeling it a premium video on demand (PVOD) release, Disney created a new category for the $200 million tentpole: Premier Access. Any Disney+ subscriber will be able to see the film through the streaming platform if they pay $30. As long as they stay a subscriber, they will keep access and can download it and watch it an unlimited number of times.

As of November 2 at 11:59PM PT, the Premiere Access window will close, according to the Disney+ website. After a month, regular access to the film without a charge will begin for all Disney+ subscribers.

The live-action remake of the studio’s 1998 animated title met a cruel fate due to COVID-19. Days after its world premiere in Hollywood, the pandemic forced the closure of movie theaters in much of the world. After a nearly empty movie summer, the first titles have begun to test the waters, starting with Tenet tomorrow.

Realizing its plan to reap hundreds of millions from the theatrical release was in jeopardy, Disney last month announced it was mobilizing the film on Disney+. Unlike Hamilton, which provided a boost in July as a free title for subscribers, Mulan was positioned as a premium item within the Disney+ environment. Blu-ray and transactional VOD release plans have not yet been confirmed.

CEO Bob Chapek referred to the pattern for Mulan as a “one-off” that would allow the studio to learn about subscriber patterns and customer appetites.