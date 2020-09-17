Disney+ Takes First Emmy Win With ‘The Mandalorian’ For Visual Effects

The Mandalorian came in hot on Wednesday night at the Creative Arts Emmys. The popular Star Wars spinoff not only scored its first Emmy but also won the first Emmy for Disney+.

As a brand new streamer, this year marks the first year of eligibility for Disney+. The Mandalorian has racked up a staggering 15 Emmy nominations with 8 of those trophies being handed out tonight. Outstanding Special Visual Effects is the first win for the sci-fi series that stars Pedro Pascal as the titular masked hero and introduced the world to Baby Yoda — which won everyone’s hearts. This win will likely be the first of many tonight and at Sunday’s ceremony.

The Mandalorian is also up for Outstanding Drama Series as well as Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Taika Waitti’s role as droid IG-11 and Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito’s performance as Moff Gideon.

The series is set five years after the 1983 Star Wars movie Return of the Jedi, follows a bounty hunter, who is protecting a highly coveted Jedi-powered being, simply called The Child, from falling into the hands of the villainous Imperial Empire. The bounty hunter is from the same rogue warrior class as legacy Star Wars character Jango Fett.

Season 2 is set to debut on October 30 with the much-talked-about new cast member Rosario Dawson as fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, who was Anankin Skywalker’s Padawan during the Clone Wars. The sophomore season also includes Michael Biehn, Bill Burr as well as returning cast members Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi and Ming-Na Wen.