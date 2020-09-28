Disney Junior’s ‘Vampirina’ Taps Broadway & TV For Season 3 Guest Star Line-Up: Audra McDonald, Christopher Jackson, Taran Killam, Mayim Bialik, Among Others

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Junior’s Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominated animated series Vampirina has lined up a roster of season 3 guest stars from both Broadway and television, including Audra McDonald and, from Hamilton, Christopher Jackson and Taran Killam, among others.

Season 3 of Disney Junior’s Vampirina premieres Monday, October 5, 11 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior.

The series, which Disney describes as a blend of spooky fun, heartfelt storytelling and Broadway-caliber music, stars Lauren Graham, James Van Der Beek and Isabella Crovetti as a family of friendly vampires who have relocated from Transylvania to Pennsylvania. Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Brian Stokes Mitchell voice the recurring roles of Vampirina’s grandparents, Nanpire and Grandpop.

Joining as guest voices for the series’ third season are:

Christopher Jackson and Taran Killam (who both appeared in the Broadway production of Hamilton) as The Horseman and Ichabod, respectively;

Audra McDonald (Broadway’s Porgy and Bess) as world-famous fashion designer Medusa;

James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway’s Aladdin) as larger-than-life talking bust statue, Oscar;

Sutton Foster (Broadway’s Thoroughly Modern Millie) as shrieking banshee magazine critic Bora;

Mayim Bialik (Big Bang Theory) as a scientist named Dr. Jem Geodopolis;

Chris Sullivan (This is Us) as an abominable snowman named Steve;

Santino Fontana (Broadway’s Tootsie) as a musical phantom named Petru;

Pete Gardner (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as a goofy scarecrow named Thatch

Returning guest stars include Henry Winkler, Donald Faison, Adam Devine, Andrew Rannells, Jim Rash and Rachel Bloom.

The series follows Vampirina (aka “Vee”) as she faces the trials and tribulations of adjusting to unfamiliar surroundings, including making friends and attending a new school in the human world. Others in the cast are Wanda Sykes as Gregoria; Mitchell Whitfield as Demi; Jordan Alexa Davis as Poppy; ViviAnn Yee as Bridget; Dee Bradley Baker as Mr. Gore and Wolfie; Benji Risley as Edgar; Cree Summer as Edna; and Ian James Corlett as Chef Remy Bones.

Vampirina premiered on Disney Channel and Disney Junior in October 2017. Inspired by Disney Publishing’s popular children’s book series Vampirina Ballerina, written by Anne Marie Pace and illustrated by LeUyen Pham, the series is produced by animation studio Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior. Chelsea Beyl is executive producer and story editor and Norton Virgien is co-executive producer. Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond are the series’ songwriters and Layla Minoui is the composer.

See exclusive images from season 3 above (with Audra McDonald’s Medusa), and below (with Santino Fontana as musical phantom Petru and James Monroe Iglehart as talking statue Oscar).

“Phantom of the Auditorium” Disney Channel