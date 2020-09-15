Disney+ Arrives In Scandinavia, Belgium, Portugal As Global Rollout Continues

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass. Analysts predict the entertainment giant's fiscal first-quarter earnings declined from a year earlier, even as revenue increased. Investors will be listening for an update on the company's video streaming service, which launched in November. Disney serves up its results Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Disney+ continued its global expansion, adding Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg to its roster of countries.

Pricing ranges from $7.63 a month in Norway to $9.42 in Denmark. Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg are all at €6.99, or $8.30.

“As a major force in the global direct-to-consumer space we’re bringing high-quality, optimistic storytelling that you expect from our brands to even more people,” said Rebecca Campbell, chair of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International.

The streaming race is increasingly a global one. Most of Netflix’s 193 million subscribers are outside the U.S. Apple launched Apple TV+ globally last November. Earlier today, ViacomCBS announced the rebranding of CBS All Access to Paramount+, which will expand internationally in early 2021.

Disney last month announced 60.5 million subscribers to Disney+. Earlier this year, it rolled out to key territories like the UK, France and Japan.

After acquiring Star in the 21st Century Fox deal in 2018, Disney has leveraged its streaming service, Hotstar, launching a combined Hotstar Disney+ product, which has a free, ad-supported tier. It arrived in Indonesia last week and is expanding globally.

As for Disney+, which is pure subscription, CEO Bob Chapek told Wall Street analysts last month that it will be in nine of the 10 largest economies in the world by the end of 2020. China, of course, is the major exception, but the nation has not permitted Netflix or other Western streaming services either.