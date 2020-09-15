Directors Guild Foundation Offers New Round Of $1,000 Grants For DGA Members Impacted By Coronavirus Shutdown

The Directors Guild Foundation is making another round of $1,000 grants available to DGA members who lost work because of the COVID-19 shutdown even if they had previously received a grant.

“When we first launched the Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund in March, our $1,000 grant criteria were focused on members who’d lost their jobs in the shutdown,” Foundation chairman Todd Holland said in his latest message to the guild’s members. “In July, as production remained shut down, we expanded that criteria to include members who’d worked in 2019.

“Our COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund is now in its sixth month of operation, and we continue to distribute grants to members during this crisis. But we also know that many of you who have already received grants are still hurting. Today, we’re pleased to announce that members who have already benefited from the Fund will be eligible for a second grant.”

The grant program, which is administered by the Motion Picture and Television Fund, was seeded with a $200,000 commitment from the Directors Guild Foundation and a $100,000 donation from the DGA. The guild’s longtime banker, City National Bank, also made a contribution.

“As the pandemic continues to impact our lives and our work, we continue to examine new ways to help members,” Holland said.