Dierks Bentley Stars In ‘Hot Country Knights’ Mockumentarty Series For Quibi

Dierks Bentley is set to star in and executive produce Hot Country Knights, a mockumentary series about the parody group he has fronted since 2015 with members of his road band. Critical Content is producing the 10-episode shortform series about the band that skewers 1990s country music.

Here’s what to expect: After 30 wasted years and countless bad decisions, Bentley attempts to rescue the band and give them one more shot at glory with a new album The K Is Silent and their first nationwide tour. Although some thought this moment would never happen, fans will be able to follow the Knights’ career on Quibi.

Quibi

Veteran country star Bentley plays bandleader Douglas “Doug” Douglason alongside Hot Country Knights members Marty Ray “Rayro” Roburn on guitar, keytar/fiddle player Terotej “Terry” Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery. With tongue firmly in cheek, the Knights revive a comedic element that long has been integral to the country genre but has rarely been seen since the days of Grand Ole Opry stars like String Bean Akeman, Minnie Pearl and others.

The K Is Silent was released in May.

Bentley executive produces Hot Country Knights along with his manager, Mary Hilliard Harrington, and Critical Content’s Jenny Daly and Tom Forman. No release date for the series was announced.