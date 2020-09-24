Diane Guerrero To Star In ‘Woman In The Book’, Crypt TV’s First Animated Horror Drama For Facebook Watch

EXCLUSIVE: Crypt TV, the company behind ’s The Birch, is making its first animated horror series for the digital service.

Woman In The Book will star Diane Guerrero, star of DC’s Doom Patrol and Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black.

The Latinx series is multilingual, using both Spanish and English, and follows the lives of three estranged siblings who reunite at an aging Mexican hacienda to wrestle for their inheritance, but inadvertently unleash a book-bound horror upon them that has plagued their family for generations.

Joining Guerrero in the series are Alfonso Herrera (The Chosen), Jose Ruiz-Gonzales (Sanitarium) and Bryan Greenberg (How To Make It In America).

Starburns Industries, the studio behind Rick & Morty and Anomalisa will animate the series.

The show was developed by Crypt TV’s Daniel Persitz and is written by Eva Gonzalez Szigriszt and Pamela Garcia Rooney. Jeanette Moreno King will serve as director and will work with Jeanette Jeanenne.

Jack Davis, Kate Krantz and Darren Brandl will exec produce along with Simon Ore, James Fino, Paul Young and co-exec producer Mike Griffin.

Production will begin later this month and it is set to air in early summer 2021. It is based on a 2016 Crypt TV digital series produced by Allison Vanore and written and directed by Justin Martinez, who will both serve as co-producers.

Crypt TV’s COO Darren Brandl said, “This is the first of many television animated series Crypt plans to launch and we couldn’t have imagined a more talented partner than Guerrero to voice the leading role, and Starburns to lead the animation of this special show built for our global Spanish speaking audience on Facebook Watch.”

Guerrero is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Vamnation Entertainment, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Herrera is represented by Gersh. Greenberg is represented by Gersh, and Chris Huvane at Management 360. Gonzalez is represented by APA. Garcia Rooney is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Kailey Marsh at Brillstein Entertainment Partners.