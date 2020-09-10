Diana Rigg’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Co-Stars Remember “The True Queen Of Westeros”; Others Pay Tribute

Refresh for updates Diana Rigg is being remembered today by co-workers and colleagues as a “blazingly talented” actress who conquered television, film and the stage.

The Game of Thrones and The Avengers actress died Thursday at age 82.

“Dame Diana Rigg,” tweeted Thrones co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. “She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace.”

“What to say about Diana Rigg?” tweeted Edgar Wright, who directed Rigg’s final film, the upcoming psychological thriller Last Night in Soho. “I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I’ll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D.”

Last Night in Soho is set for an April 23, 2021, release.

“Diana Rigg had a dazzling change of direction in middle age as a great classical actor,” said playwright and screenwriter David Hare in a statement. “When Emma Peel played Euripides’ Medea, Albee’s Martha and Brecht’s Mother Courage she swept all before her.”

Director Jonathan Kent said, “Diana Rigg’s combination of force of personality, beauty, courage and sheer emotional power, made her a great classical actress – one of an astonishing generation of British stage performers. I was so fortunate to direct her in a series of great classical roles – Medea, Phèdre – in Ted Hughes’ version, specially written for her – Mother Courage and Dryden’s Cleopatra. Her dazzling wit and that inimitable voice made her an unforgettable leading figure in British theatre.”

“For half her life Diana was the most beautiful woman in the room, but she was what used to be called a Trouper,” said playwright Tom Stoppard. “She went to work with her sleeves rolled up and a smile for everyone. Her talent was luminous.”

Game of Thrones co-stars Pedro Pascal and Coster-Waldau tweeted their remembrances. See them below, along with a sampling of other tributes. Deadline will update this post.

Diana Rigg. Unforgettable. RIP — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) September 10, 2020

I just deleted one sad Tweet about Diana Rigg. I met her once (18 February 1996) and failed to see her again when she was the narrator of Norse Mythology for the BBC (https://t.co/agqywmonA1) because I had to work on Good Omens that day. (I signed a book for her, though.) Sad. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 10, 2020

Dame Diana Rigg . She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace https://t.co/BC4annah1H — Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) September 10, 2020

"We are very sad to hear of the passing of Dame Diana Rigg, the legendary stage and screen actress who was much beloved by Bond fans for her memorable performance as Tracy di Vicenzo in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the only woman to have married James Bond." pic.twitter.com/nqQCSg35oM — James Bond (@007) September 10, 2020

Be a dragon.

The realm will always remember Diana Rigg. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 10, 2020

What to say about Diana Rigg? I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I'll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D. pic.twitter.com/3crtUsJhla — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 10, 2020

RIP Dame Diana Rigg. Great actress and good sport – lest we forget, she let Daniel Radcliffe flick a condom on her head in Extras. pic.twitter.com/scFC8KPlZz — Stephen Merchant (@StephenMerchant) September 10, 2020

RIP Diana Rigg. It’s always hard when greatness exits this world. Rest well 💛https://t.co/ai1X2J23k6 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 10, 2020

It was my great joy and privilege to have known Diana Rigg. From three slightly hysterical months at the Old Vic in ‘All About Mother’ to writing The Crimson Horror for Diana and her wonderful daughter Rachael. Flinty, fearless, fabulous. There will never be another. RIP pic.twitter.com/2EGc4MVx0S — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) September 10, 2020

Very sad to hear that Diana Rigg has left the stage. An honour to work with her. I think #AllCreaturesGreatAndSmall was her final screen job; she made a fabulous Mrs Pumphrey. Doesn’t really make sense to think of her having died. She generally lived the hell out of everyone pic.twitter.com/4DEhwjEt50 — Samuel West (@exitthelemming) September 10, 2020

We're sad to hear the news that actress Dame Diana Rigg has passed away at the age of 82. She enjoyed a long and distinguished acting career in British film & TV with roles in The Avengers, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and Game of Thrones https://t.co/0Qbn1dbLir pic.twitter.com/TumI9MA8TG — BFI (@BFI) September 10, 2020

For a girl in the 1960’s, Diana Rigg was the embodiment of power and allure. To see her on stage in Medea 30 years later was sheer terror. And the icing was Game of Thrones. She outplayed them all. A great grand actor. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/9XjCQh1qmi — Dana Delany (@DanaDelany) September 10, 2020

We're sad to report the death of Dame Diana Rigg, who starred in 'The Crimson Horror' https://t.co/taiEq2OaNx 💙💙 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/VsHpWK5hEc — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) September 10, 2020

RIP Diana Rigg at 82. From The Avengers to Game of Thrones and a final Bway appearance in My Fair Lady in 2018, she was stylish, sexy and in command – a sleek, skeptical class act. Everything you'd want to be, she was. pic.twitter.com/t7Xd2RGh9l — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) September 10, 2020

Diana Rigg was just wonderful. But you all knew that already. Everybody did. Very sad news. #dianarigg — John Bradley (@johnbradleywest) September 10, 2020