Read Next:

Diana Rigg, Star Of 'The Avengers' & 'Game Of Thrones', Dies At 82; Tributes Pour In

Read the full story

Diana Rigg's 'Game Of Thrones' Co-Stars Remember "The True Queen Of Westeros"; Others Pay Tribute

HBO

Refresh for updates Diana Rigg is being remembered today by co-workers and colleagues as a “blazingly talented” actress who conquered television, film and the stage.

The Game of Thrones and The Avengers actress died Thursday at age 82.

“Dame Diana Rigg,” tweeted Thrones co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. “She always raised the bar with her incredible talent, intelligence and wit. An absolute joy and honor to work with. May her soul Rest In Peace.”

“What to say about Diana Rigg?” tweeted Edgar Wright, who directed Rigg’s final film, the upcoming psychological thriller Last Night in Soho. “I could talk about her incredible career, but for now I’ll just say as a lifelong fan, it was beyond a thrill to work with her on her final film. She exceeded all my highest expectations, so blazingly talented, fiery & funny. Miss you already Dame D.”

Last Night in Soho is set for an April 23, 2021, release.

“Diana Rigg had a dazzling change of direction in middle age as a great classical actor,” said playwright and screenwriter David Hare in a statement. “When Emma Peel played Euripides’ Medea, Albee’s Martha and Brecht’s Mother Courage she swept all before her.”

Director Jonathan Kent said, “Diana Rigg’s combination of force of personality, beauty, courage and sheer emotional power, made her a great classical actress – one of an astonishing generation of British stage performers. I was so fortunate to direct her in a series of great classical roles – Medea, Phèdre – in Ted Hughes’ version, specially written for her – Mother Courage and Dryden’s Cleopatra. Her dazzling wit and that inimitable voice made her an unforgettable leading figure in British theatre.”

“For half her life Diana was the most beautiful woman in the room, but she was what used to be called a Trouper,” said playwright Tom Stoppard. “She went to work with her sleeves rolled up and a smile for everyone. Her talent was luminous.”

Game of Thrones co-stars Pedro Pascal and Coster-Waldau tweeted their remembrances. See them below, along with a sampling of other tributes. Deadline will update this post.

 

