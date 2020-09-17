‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Casts Diamond White In Key Role

EXCLUSIVE: Diamond White (Empire) is joining the cast of CBS’ daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful as a contract player. She will portray Paris Buckingham, the never before seen sister to Zoe (played by Kiara Barnes) and daughter of Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) who was imprisoned for his crimes last year.

White will tape her first episode Friday. It will air November 2.

The Bold and the Beautiful has been back in production for three months. The daytime soap returned on the air with all-new episodes, taped during the pandemic with COVID safety protocols, on July 20.

White is probably best known for her role as Lala on Fox’s Empire. She also has been recurring on Netflix’s Dear White People, did an arc on ABC’s Fresh off the Boat and was part of the voice casts of Sofia the First and The Lion Guard. She is repped by Mitchell Gossett at Industry Entertainment and Pedro Tapia at CESD Talent.

Produced by Bell-Phillip Television, with Bradley Bell executive producing, The Bold and the Beautiful is set in Los Angeles and tells a story of high fashion, glamour, honor, romance, passion and, most importantly, family.