‘Desus & Mero’ Renewed At Showtime For Third Season

The Bodega Boys will be back for a third season of Desus & Mero.

Showtime has picked up a third season of the show featuring Desus Nice and The Kid Mero to air in 2021.

This comes after the network, which moved into the late-night space with the show, moved their show from Monday nights to Sundays, as well as their Thursday slot earlier this year.

The second season of the show, which is shot remotely at the co-hosts’ homes, will run through October. This season has seen the pair interview the likes of Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris, Missy Elliott, Dr. Anthony Fauci, The Beastie Boys, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union.

“All of us at Showtime are so proud to have Desus & Mero as our signature late-night series,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks. “They are our very own ‘Bronx Bombers’ who knock it out of the park every episode, with their singular blend of hilarity, authenticity and relevancy.”

The pair told Deadline in July that the move to Sunday nights was a big confidence boost.

“The network believes in us, and Sunday night, you know, that’s the night for the big shows,” said Desus, otherwise known as Daniel Baker. “Imagine it like a baseball lineup. You just want to have your best hitters right after each other, boom, boom, boom. You’ve got all the crème de la crème shows in one package on Sunday night, and it gives our show a chance to be in front of more eyes so more people could see it.”

Mero, otherwise known as Joel Martinez, added, “The lead-in to your show is super important. “If you have American Ninja Part 3 playing before your show, you’re not going to get a lot of [viewers]. But if you have The Chi or Billions, you get more eyeballs.”

Produced for Showtime by Jax Media, Desus & Mero is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik.