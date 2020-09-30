Debate Reaction: Hollywood Weighs In Trump-Biden, Round 1

Refresh for updates… The first presidential debate of 2020 in under way, and people in Hollywood already are sharing their opinions, frustrations and plaudits.

Moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace, the 90-minute tussle started at 9 p.m. ET from Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. The Fox News Sunday host already has laid out what tonight’s topics will be, in no particular order: the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities and the integrity of the election.

Here is a sampling of reaction on social media thus far.

Chris Wallace's debate performance tonight is a great reminder that kindergarten teachers are underpaid. #Debates2020 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2020

A recap of the first 15 minutes of the debate so far #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/yEcOF7Q6sd — Peter Griffin (@PeterGriffinAcc) September 30, 2020

THE HOST SHOULD BE ABLE TO MUTE MICROPHONES. I can’t believe I want this to be more like zoom. #Debates2020 — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) September 30, 2020

God Trump can barely put a sentence together who in O MY GOD HIS $70,000 HAIR IS SO BEAUTIFUL I CAN'T RESIST FUCK ME UP DADDY #2020NoJoke #Debates2020 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 30, 2020

The Biden economic recovery plan will create & retain millions of jobs to build a strong industrial base & supply chains led by small home-grown businesses to make sure we are never again left to depend on other countries in a crisis.#Debates2020 — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 30, 2020

This debate is about good vs. evil. #Debates2020 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 30, 2020

Trump kids looking like they’re at a murder mystery dinner. #debates2020 — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) September 30, 2020

This reminds me of beefing under the monkey bars at recess #Debates2020 — Lilly Singh (@Lilly) September 30, 2020

Joe coming out strong. #Debates2020 — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) September 30, 2020

The Public overwhelming want to wait until after the election to appoint another Supreme Court Justice. Especially considering that this President lost the popular vote. #Debates2020 #WithBidenWeCan — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

I’d show up for @JoeBiden . I care about my children and really hate corrupt unethical people like Trump. Would you? #Debates2020 #doofus — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 30, 2020