Debate Moderators Announced: Chris Wallace, Steve Scully And Kristen Welker Tapped For Donald Trump-Joe Biden Matchups

Fox News’ Chris Wallace, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully and NBC News’ Kristen Welker will moderate the three presidential debates between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, and USA Today’s Susan Page will be at the helm for the vice presidential debate.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, a bipartisan group that has organized the debates since 1988, announced the lineup on Wednesday.

Wallace, anchor of Fox News Sunday, will moderate the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 from Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic. He also moderated a presidential debate in 2016. The format will be more traditional, with nine segments of 10 minutes each. The moderator will pose an opening question and the candidates will have two minutes to respond. Then there will be a longer discussion of the segment topic.

Scully, the senior executive producer and political editor at C-SPAN Networks, will moderate the event on Oct. 15, to be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. The format will be that of a town meeting, with questions posed by uncommitted voters from the South Florida area.

Welker, co-anchor of Weekend Today and White House correspondent for NBC News, will moderate the Oct. 22 debate at Belmont University in Nashville. The format will be the same as the first debate.

Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today, will moderate the Oct. 7 vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

The debates are one of the highest profile and pressure filled assignments for journalists, given the size of the audience. The first debate in 2016 drew 84 million viewers, according to Nielsen, while the second drew 66.5 million and the third 71.6 million.

The debates will run from 9 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET on each of the nights, without commercial breaks, and across all networks that choose to carry the feed.

The moderators also will be in charge of selecting their own questions, which will not be known to the candidates or the commission.

The Trump campaign already weighed in on who it wanted to moderate the debate, and sent the commission a list last month. None of them were selected.

Wallace generated praise his interview of Trump for the full hour on Fox News Sunday in July, in part because of real-time fact checking. Biden, however, has not yet appeared on the show despite invites.

Scully served as backup moderator in 2016, but this will be his first debate, as it will be for Welker.