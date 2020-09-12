DC’s Stargirl creator Geoff John said the sophomore season of the CW show will explore even more of the comic’s wealthy source material, from villains to new superheroes.

“I’m so excited to be doing season two with everybody because we have so many other things to explore with these characters and other avenues and other characters that existed in the world to meet and introduce,” he said at DC’s FanDome. “We’ll do it the best way we can and will do it our own pace.”

On Saturday, John sat down with stars Brec Bassinger, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Cameron Gellman to reflect on the show’s premiere season and tease what’s yet to come for DC’s Stargirl. The series, which was renewed for its sophomore season in July, follows Courntey Whitmore, a.k.a. Stargirl (Bassinger), as she inspires the Justice Society of America to defeat villains of the past.

During the panel cast members talked the first season’s most intense battles, including the one between the JSA and Solomon Grundy. While the fight saw the youth superheroes face off with this burly monster, the behind-the-scenes version of the villain was a “big green pickle with a sad face on it,” Gellman said. Even if Grundy took quite a beating in the first season, John revealed that he may be far from defeated.

“I’m excited for people to see more Grundy, he’s not gone yet,” John said upon revisiting the Grundy fight.

Cast members also revealed what they’d like to see in the upcoming season. Bassinger said she’s like to see more scenes between her Stargirl and Meg DeLacey’s Shiv, while Monreal said she wants the subplot about her character’s family advance further.

“I think one of the more more important things at the end of season one for me is to introduce Eclipso,” John teased. He also said that fans can look forward to seeing more of Dr. Mid-Nite’s pet owl Hooty.

While the DC’s Stargirl team were a bit tight-lipped about what else is yet to come, they agreed that they’re all excited to continue the story and collaborate again.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to do this again with everybody here it’s so exciting to me all that other stuff is just gravy,” John said.

DC’s Stargirl is executive produced by Johns, Greg Berlanti, Melissa Carter, Greg Beeman, Sarah Schechter.