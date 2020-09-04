DC FanDome: Explore The Multiverse Offers Sneak Peek At Comic Book Confab

DC FanDome kicked off in August with the Hall of Heroes, giving us a look at some of the most highly anticipated film and TV series including Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad, The Batman, The Flash and Titans. The fandom will continue on September 12 with DC FanDome: Explore The Multiverse.

The 24-hour event allows fans to create and control their own viewing experience from 100+ hours of on-demand content from over 300 panels and videos. The virtual event will feature over 500 actors, creators, artists and writers from around the globe — and this includes exclusive behind-the-scenes content from TV and film.

This is what you can expect in the second half of the DC FanDome experience:

WatchVerse: Panels include the official introduction of WBTV’s Batwoman, as well as Superman & Lois, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Black Lightning, expanded versions of The Flash (TV) and Titans panels that debuted during Hall of Heroes in August, and so much more. Plus, keep an eye out for breaking news throughout the day.

InsiderVerse: In the InsiderVerse, fans can go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

Blerd & Boujee: Blerd & Boujee programming celebrates Blerd (aka "Black nerd") culture and its impact around the globe, featuring diverse artists, voices, musicians and content.

FunVerse: Fun is the name of the game in the FunVerse, and a perfect place to share your DC fandom. Read hundreds of free digital comics, strike a pose at the selfie station, explore the Joker Escape Room, and much more.

YouVerse: Where FANS are the stars. Check out more than 17,000 fan art, cosplay, and user-generated content submissions from around the world, and don't forget to vote for your favorites.

Check out the preview of the DC FanDome: Explore The Multiverse above.