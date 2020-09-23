Click to Skip Ad
David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is set to return for its third season in October, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

The show, which features the late night television legend having one-on-one conversation with some of current events’ most newsworthy names, is set to return on Oct. 21. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season three will offer in-depth conversations with a new slate of guests including Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo.

The four-episode season’s premiere date was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seasons 1 and 2 of My Next Guest saw a wide array of stars and figures. Among the previous guests were President Barack Obama, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey and Howard Stern.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman is executive produced by Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Chris Cechin-De la Rosa and Alexandra Lowry for Zero Point Zero Productions, along with Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay for Letterman’s Worldwide Pants.

