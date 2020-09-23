‘Dancing With The Stars’ Slips But Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘Cosmos’ Returns To Orbit For Fox

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete a second week with the first elimination of the 2020 season, live, TUESDAY, SEPT. 22 (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) CAROLE BASKIN, PASHA PASHKOV, TYRA BANKS, EMMA SLATER, CHARLES OAKLEY

Dancing With the Stars returned to the top of the leaderboard Tuesday in primetime, with its two-hour episode that featured the first exit of the season scoring a 1.0 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.85 million viewers in Live+Same Day data. It gave ABC, which also aired a Time 100 special (0.4, 2.41M), the overall win in the demo for the night.

Dancing dipped three tenths from its strong season premiere last Monday.

NBC, with its own two-hour America’s Got Talent (0.8, 5.92M) and Transplant (0.5, 3.77M) took the night in total viewers. AGT ticked up a tenth from its last Tuesday episode and two tenths from last Wednesday’s edition as it kicks off its final week ahead of tomorrow’s grand finale. Transplant was steady week over week.

Fox continued its modified fall season rollout with the Season 2 premiere of Cosmos: Possible Worlds, which arrived with a double dose at 8 p.m. (0.4, 1.58M) and 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.51M). It followed Monday’s lineup debut of the Kim Cattrall-starring Filthy Rich (0.4, 2.87M) and L.A.’s Finest (0.5, 2.88M).

CBS’ lone original was Love Island (0.4, 1.86M), off a tenth from a week ago.

The CW countered with the season finale of Dead Pixels (0.1, 350,000), its BBC Studios import, which was steady in the demo. At 9 p.m. came a fresh episode of anthology Tell Me a Story (0.1, 320K).