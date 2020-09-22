‘Dancing With The Stars’ Judge Derek Hough Strikes Overall Deal With ABC Entertainment

Dancing With The Stars new judge Derek Hough is to host and develop a range of entertainment projects with ABC Entertainment after striking an overall deal with the broadcaster.

This comes after Hough recently returned to the ABC fold. Hough was a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars between 2007 and 2016 before he left to become a judge on NBC’s World of Dance.

The overall deal will see him work with the network on specials and entertainment programming. He is the latest new Dancing With The Stars family member to strike a deal with the Walt Disney-owned company – host Tyra Banks set a first-look deal with production arm ABC Signature last month.

A two-time Emmy Award winner and nine-time Emmy nominee, Hough has also featured as an actor in The Disney Family Singalong, made his feature film debut in Make Your Move and had a recurring role on Nashville. He also starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC’s Hairspray Live!

Next year, he has set a residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas for his show Derek Hough: No Limit.

“Coming home to ABC and being given the opportunity to develop projects for them that are as much on brand for them as they are for me makes this even that more exciting for me,” said Hough.

“Derek is a creative force not just in the ballroom, but also every room he enters,” added Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “He has been part of our ABC family for many years; the energy and dedication he brings to every project is palpable. We value his partnership immensely and look forward to the exciting and imaginative projects to come.”