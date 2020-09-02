‘Dancing With The Stars’: ABC Unveils Season 29 Cast Including ‘Tiger King’s Carole Baskin & Rapper Nelly

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, rapper Nelly, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and NBA legend Charles Oakley are among those set to waltz off on to this season of Dancing With The Stars.

The ABC competition show, which is based on BBC format Strictly Come Dancing, revealed the full cast on Good Morning America ahead of its September 14 premiere.

The quartet will be joined by Monica Aldama, star of Netflix’s Cheer, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time’s Justina Machado, Holey Moley sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, Catfish’s Nev Schulman and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

ABC

The network confirmed that Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis, Anne Heche, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean will also be joining, after their names leaked over the last few days. The Bachelor’s Kaitlyn Bristowe was the first celebrity to be named a few months ago.

The professional dancers include Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

It will be hosted and exec produced by Tyra Banks, who replaces Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in season 29. The show is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm with Andrew Llinares exec producer.

One of the challenges for this season is to ensure that the production adheres to COVID-19 protocols, a trickier move for a dance competition format than many other productions. Details of the health and safety protocols and other format refreshes are expected imminently.