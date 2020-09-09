Dan Stevens To Star In German-Language Film ‘I Am Your Human’ From ‘Unorthodox’ Director Maria Schrader

EXCLUSIVE: After the critical success of Netflix’s Unorthodox, series director Maria Schrader is teaming with Dan Stevens on Ich bin dein Mensch (I Am Your Human). The film, which recently wrapped production in Berlin and Denmark under strict conditions adapted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, was shot entirely in German.

Stevens has spoken German most of his life and had previously used it for the 2008 film Hilde.

I Am Your Human tells a love story in the near future and is a comic-tragic tale about the questions of love, longing and what makes a human being human. Maren Eggert plays a scientist who is confronted with a “partnership robot” against her will. Stevens voices the robot. The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw, Wolfgang Hübsch, Annika Meier, Falilou Seck and Jürgen Tarrach.

Besides directing, Schrader also co-wrote the script with Jan Schombourg. It is based on motifs from the story of the same name by Emma Braslavsky. The film is a production of Letterbox Filmproduktion on behalf of SWR. Lisa Blumenberg is producer.

Stevens most recently was seen in Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest, stealing several scenes in the film. He is repped by CAA and Julian Belfrage Associates.

Schrader directed four episodes of the acclaimed Netflix miniseries Unorthodox, which earned eight Emmy nominations including one for Schrader’s directing. She is repped by UTA, Trokia, Players Agnetur Management and Independent Talent Group.